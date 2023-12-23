PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $201.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.46 and its 200 day moving average is $183.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.