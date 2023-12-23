PFG Advisors Takes Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.59% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 82,932 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,603,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 498.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGE opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.42 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $60.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

