PFG Advisors Sells 781 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $82.84.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.