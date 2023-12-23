PFG Advisors Sells 30 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $952.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $892.50. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.45 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

