PFG Advisors Sells 1,904 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 68,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $272.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.