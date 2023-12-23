PFG Advisors Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,078 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $291.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.