PFG Advisors Invests $826,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AUGT opened at $25.90 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71.

