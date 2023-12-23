PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,222,000 after buying an additional 121,199 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares during the period.

VXF opened at $164.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.62 and a 200 day moving average of $147.77. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $165.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

