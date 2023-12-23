PFG Advisors Has $1.25 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 127,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.