PFG Advisors Has $1.08 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 133,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHA stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

