PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $214.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

