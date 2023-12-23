PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

