PFG Advisors Buys 4,344 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000.

RTM stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $185.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

