PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.10% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $72.51 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.03. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

