PFG Advisors Acquires 1,624 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,355,000 after acquiring an additional 108,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,062,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

