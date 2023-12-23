Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Bradesco Corretora raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target for the company. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $11,529,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

