PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

