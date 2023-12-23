PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average is $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

