Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $12.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.05) to GBX 1,210 ($15.30) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.38) to GBX 930 ($11.76) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. Pearson has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
