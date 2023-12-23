PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $126.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.12.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $144.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $150.66. The firm has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.79.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDD will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

