Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) and Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP) Critical Contrast

Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Free Report) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Paysafe shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Santo Mining and Paysafe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santo Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Paysafe 3 3 1 0 1.71

Valuation and Earnings

Paysafe has a consensus target price of $20.96, suggesting a potential upside of 73.56%.

This table compares Santo Mining and Paysafe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santo Mining N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) N/A Paysafe $1.50 billion 0.49 -$1.86 billion ($0.69) -17.50

Santo Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paysafe. Paysafe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Santo Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Santo Mining and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santo Mining N/A N/A N/A Paysafe -2.66% 15.59% 2.43%

Summary

Paysafe beats Santo Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santo Mining

Santo Mining Corp., doing business as Santo Blockchain Labs, operates as a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company in Vietnam and the Republic of Panama. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service. It also develops smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and Internet of Things solutions. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp. in March 2012. Santo Mining Corp. was founded in 2009 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Merchant Solutions segment offers PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions, as well as comprehensive support services. This segment provides its solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The Digital Wallets segment offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; and pay-by-bank solutions under the Rapid Transfer brand. It also provides eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases; Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

