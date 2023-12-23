Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Gap Down to $127.86

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.86, but opened at $122.25. Paychex shares last traded at $120.27, with a volume of 1,132,489 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Get Paychex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average is $118.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.