Patten Group Inc. Sells 394 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOG opened at $142.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $131.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

