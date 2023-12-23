Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $483.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

