Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

PKG stock opened at $163.68 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

