Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Oxbridge Re

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 50,000 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

