Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $97.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after acquiring an additional 236,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after acquiring an additional 285,489 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

