Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 150 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $107.70 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $272.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

