Oppenheimer Raises Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $36.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRDN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.08.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

VRDN stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

