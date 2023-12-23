Oppenheimer Boosts EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target to $116.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENS. William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $71.77 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,198,000 after buying an additional 35,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,385,000 after buying an additional 62,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 226,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

