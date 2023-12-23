OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,896 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $175.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.