OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $555,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $378.15 and a 12-month high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

