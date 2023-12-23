OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $256,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 18.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 20.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 644,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Kroger Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KR opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.