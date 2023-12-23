OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 23.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,450,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CWST opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.56, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

