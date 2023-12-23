OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

