OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $221,000 Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $372.90 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

