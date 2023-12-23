OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

