OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 153,337 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,337 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

