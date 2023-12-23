OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 493.1% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $147.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $149.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

