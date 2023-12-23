OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,476 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $255.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $261.81. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,259.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.