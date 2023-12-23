OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,662 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.55.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ESI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

