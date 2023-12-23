OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.68 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

