OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $180.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

