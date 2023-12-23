OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average of $148.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

