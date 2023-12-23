OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $267,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 0.94. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

