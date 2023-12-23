OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $241,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

