OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $209,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 3.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 13.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Entegris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG opened at $120.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

