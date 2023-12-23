OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

