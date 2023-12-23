OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,973 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMS. UBS Group decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

