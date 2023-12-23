OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 623 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $446.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.51. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $469.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

